Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,833 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.97. 862,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.25. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,484 shares of company stock worth $6,883,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

