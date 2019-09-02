Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.28 per share, with a total value of $1,085,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,645. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after acquiring an additional 553,876 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 296,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,824,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,851,000 after acquiring an additional 230,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after acquiring an additional 129,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,135,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

