Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,816,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,448,000 after purchasing an additional 290,976 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $55.43.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $31,943.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

