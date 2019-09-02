Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSN. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($35.54) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,563.70 ($33.50).

Get Persimmon alerts:

LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,802.50 ($23.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,490 ($32.54). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,944.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other Persimmon news, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 658 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.