Permanens Capital L.P. Sells 21,870 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Permanens Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 57.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd makes up 0.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 558.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.