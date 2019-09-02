Permanens Capital L.P. Sells 21,870 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Permanens Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 57.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd makes up 0.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 558.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76.

