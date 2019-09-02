Permanens Capital L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Permanens Capital L.P. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 0.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,239,000 after purchasing an additional 882,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,759,000 after purchasing an additional 795,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,801,000 after purchasing an additional 785,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,539,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,996,000 after purchasing an additional 513,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $47,140,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,018. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $512,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,932 shares of company stock worth $4,822,671. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

