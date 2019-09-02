Permanens Capital L.P. Purchases 100 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 829.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Shares of VAR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,783. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $51,377.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,687.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total value of $74,722.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,577.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

