Permanens Capital L.P. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $169.84. 784,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

