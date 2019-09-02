Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (LON:PEB) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08), 292,439 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 193% from the average session volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.93. The company has a market cap of $7.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, a software and technology company, develops and supplies automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management and playout solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise level automation platform for multi-channel delivery applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a software-defined virtualized IP channel solution; Dolphin, a Software-defined integrated channel in a flexible automation environment; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box for various channel types.

