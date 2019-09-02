PAWS Fund Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190.00 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. PAWS Fund has a market cap of $38,434.00 and $190.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, PAWS Fund has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00218236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.01294954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund . PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

