Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0001

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Patron has a market cap of $40,963.00 and approximately $580.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Exrates and IDAX. In the last week, Patron has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00219867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01291674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,450,824 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, CoinBene, Hotbit, Exrates, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

