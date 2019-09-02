Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

PSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

PSN stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Parsons has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $989.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

