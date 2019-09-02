Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

PANL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.26. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.72 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

