Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 644,985 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,985 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of US Foods worth $21,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $102,883,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in US Foods by 9.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,435,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,740,000 after acquiring an additional 481,614 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 12.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in US Foods by 227.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 413,555 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. 1,214,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $40.76.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. US Foods’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $161,486.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,013.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

