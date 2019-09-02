Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 327,276 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,276 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $223,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 139,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.23. 5,585,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $303.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $122.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

