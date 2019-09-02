Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,442 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Allison Transmission worth $25,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,824,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,712,000 after buying an additional 721,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 576,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,941,000 after buying an additional 210,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,121,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,316,000 after buying an additional 189,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.43. 643,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.