Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) Receives C$1.51 Average PT from Analysts

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PONY. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.55 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Painted Pony Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

PONY traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,738. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69. Painted Pony Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.54.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

