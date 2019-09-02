Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 20,531 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMMF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $316.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Financial Group news, CEO H Charles Maddy III sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $232,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

