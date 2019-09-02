Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT accounts for 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.44% of Global Medical REIT worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 124,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.4% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 100.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 64.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.93. 149,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,536. The firm has a market cap of $386.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.41. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston purchased 3,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

