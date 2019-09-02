Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.87% of Hurco Companies worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $31.91. 12,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.71%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.