Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.69% of InnerWorkings worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 46.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 159,986 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 4,030.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 413,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 403,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 865.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INWK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,601. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.23 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $284.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.25 million. Research analysts expect that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INWK shares. Barrington Research raised InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

