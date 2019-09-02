Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank accounts for 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 26.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

MCB stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.20. 8,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $304.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

