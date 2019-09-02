Own (CHX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.71 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Own has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $1.71 million worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Own has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Own token can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00220881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.01346743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017928 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021043 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,412,586 tokens. Own’s official website is weown.com . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

