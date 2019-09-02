Own (CHX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Own has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Own has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Own alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00219524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.01294647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017692 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,412,586 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Own is weown.com

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.