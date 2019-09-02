Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (OTCBB:OTTW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (OTCBB:OTTW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTCBB:OTTW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company serves as the holding company of Ottawa Savings Bank (The Bank). The Bank’s business is to attract deposits from the general public and use those funds to originate and purchase one- to four-family, multi-family and non-residential real estate, construction, commercial and consumer loans, which the Bank primarily holds for investment.

