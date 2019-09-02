Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Receives $12.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 272,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. 45,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

