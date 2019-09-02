Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Position Boosted by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 233.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,097 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned about 0.72% of Orthofix Medical worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 11.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 107,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. Orthofix Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $454,367.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

