Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 11,124 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,372,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 114,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,471. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.26.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

