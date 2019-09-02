Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 109.4% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 68.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 232,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,569,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.5% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,465,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,237,000 after buying an additional 96,885 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $3,072,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,878 shares of company stock worth $17,312,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $219.08. 2,806,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,199. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.89. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

