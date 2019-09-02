Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 908,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 79,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 203,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 137,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 113,379 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 3,960,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,038,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.26. 20,418,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,387,210. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

