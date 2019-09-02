Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,316,919,000 after acquiring an additional 125,866 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,333,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,937,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

GOOG traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,188.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,176.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $823.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

