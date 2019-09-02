Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.78 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,608 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,392,000 after purchasing an additional 252,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,564,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,483,000 after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,346,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 103.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,200. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $284.45 and a 1-year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

