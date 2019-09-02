Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 34.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,038. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.93 and a 200-day moving average of $179.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

