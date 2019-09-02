Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 12,235 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $452,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,081,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $553,269,000 after buying an additional 124,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,236 shares of company stock worth $19,060,326. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,046,319. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

