Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 141,483 Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,483 shares during the period. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC comprises about 2.1% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $94,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 30.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 124.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 451.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 29.2% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 484,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,367,000 after acquiring an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter.

BMV BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.61. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a twelve month low of $1,603.40 and a twelve month high of $1,790.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54.

