Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,888 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Corning worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 42.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 29.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,416 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Corning by 39.1% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,304 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3,279.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 992,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,268,000 after purchasing an additional 963,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,210,000 after purchasing an additional 874,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

GLW stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 4,609,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

