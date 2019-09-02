Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $16.75 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,197 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

DG stock remained flat at $$156.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,622,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.13. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $158.91.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

