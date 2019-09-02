Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 136,369 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,040 shares of company stock valued at $37,121,747. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

ABT traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.32. 3,315,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,623. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

