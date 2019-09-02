Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.26.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

