Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 0.5% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $23,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.28. The stock had a trading volume of 194,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.111 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.