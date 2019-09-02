Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,641 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 254.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,655,000 after purchasing an additional 843,858 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 770,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,279,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,188,000 after purchasing an additional 678,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 6,220 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $257,508.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,404. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,942,991.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 234,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,349 shares of company stock worth $4,432,947 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

