Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITM. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 127,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ITM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 98,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $51.11.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.