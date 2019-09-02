Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 52,686 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 49.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $74.76.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

