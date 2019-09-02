Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 160.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,230 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.05. 2,785,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,587. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.