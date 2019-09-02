Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 15,716 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420,856 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,001,000 after purchasing an additional 90,392 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,617 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

In related news, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total value of $11,252,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,973,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock worth $22,951,113 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $321.26. The stock had a trading volume of 369,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,061. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $235.51 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.35 and its 200 day moving average is $292.82.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

