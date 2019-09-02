Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $8.97 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 206.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 512.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James M. Young sold 38,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $4,826,090.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijay Mayadas sold 20,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $2,625,932.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,299 shares of company stock valued at $26,160,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

