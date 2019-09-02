Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 84,977 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 84,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,918,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,154. The company has a market cap of $221.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

