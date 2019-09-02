Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $2,165,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.