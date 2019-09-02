Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $2,165,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

