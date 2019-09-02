OKB (OKB) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. OKB has a market capitalization of $54.49 million and approximately $87.47 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKB has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00026274 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.04662429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

