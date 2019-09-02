NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTDTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.56.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

